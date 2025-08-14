Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl — release date announced

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl — release date announced

14 August 2025 19:31
Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl — release date
Taylor Swift. Photo: PA Archive
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has instantly become the most highly anticipated album of the rest of 2025. Based on the details she shared on Wednesday's special episode of New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce, her 12th album could be her most pop-leaning record in years.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Taylor Swift reveals new album detail

"I’ve been fortunate enough to hear every single song on here, so I know they’re all 12 bangers," her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, said.

Taylor Swift's appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast boosted the show to its all-time best viewership. New Heights
Taylor Swift's appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. Photo: New Heights

Regarding the goals of Life of a Showgirl, Swift said she aimed for melodies so infectious that they make you angry, and lyrics that are equally vivid yet crisp, focused, and intentional.

"I was feeling a complete pivot at this point in time, and I want the album to feel the way my life felt," Swift said of the album.

Swift revealed that it would be released on October 3rd.

Taylor Swift teases new album The Life of a Showgirl

Lady Gaga and Tim Burton collaborate on "Wednesday" music video

