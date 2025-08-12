Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Taylor Swift teases new album The Life of a Showgirl arrow

Taylor Swift teases new album The Life of a Showgirl

12 August 2025 14:49
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
New Taylor Swift album The Life of a Showgirl revealed on Kelce’s show
Taylor Swift. Photo: PA Photos/ABACA
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

Taylor Swift officially announced her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, during a teaser for an upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, which will be released on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift drops teaser for new album

On Monday, a countdown began on Swift’s official website, expiring at 12:12 p.m. ET. At that time, a new teaser for the upcoming episode of New Heights featuring the pop superstar as a guest dropped on her Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Swift did not announce the release date of the album, and the cover art was blurred out in the teaser. This leaves room for more surprises.

As with all of Swift’s releases, the new album will likely be a chart-topper. She is arguably the only artist in the industry who can reliably sell a million units in one week. Midnights (2022) debuted with over 1.5 million units sold in its first week, and The Tortured Poets Department (2023) opened with an impressive 2.6 million units.

Read more:

Lady Gaga’s debut on Wednesday season 2 — release date announced

Apple TV+ reveals first look at Martin Scorsese docuseries

music Taylor Swift premiere album podcast
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

14:49 Taylor Swift teases new album The Life of a Showgirl

13:52 The 90s lace blouse making a romantic comeback

12:57 Smarter Siri update set to transform how you use your iPhone

12:11 UK and Canada stand against forcing peace on Ukraine

11:11 Putin to resist peace, ISW forecasts Alaska Summit outcome

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

10:35 The trendy shoes podiatrists say to wear sparingly

09:25 The preppy fall sweater that works far beyond the office

01:59 Basic Fall 2025 fashion items every woman needs in her closet

01:07 Trump urges Zelensky to hold talks with Putin

00:40 Anne Hathaway's chic shoes stun in "Devil Wears Prada 2"

14:49 Taylor Swift teases new album The Life of a Showgirl

13:52 The 90s lace blouse making a romantic comeback

12:57 Smarter Siri update set to transform how you use your iPhone

12:11 UK and Canada stand against forcing peace on Ukraine

11:11 Putin to resist peace, ISW forecasts Alaska Summit outcome

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

10:35 The trendy shoes podiatrists say to wear sparingly

09:25 The preppy fall sweater that works far beyond the office

01:59 Basic Fall 2025 fashion items every woman needs in her closet

01:07 Trump urges Zelensky to hold talks with Putin

00:40 Anne Hathaway's chic shoes stun in "Devil Wears Prada 2"

Top news

All News Articles Video

15:58Putin open to talks with Zelensky — Kremlin sets conditions

30 July 2025

08:48 Just zucchini and eggs? Grandma's trick will wow you

5 August 2025

00:23Russia could accept peace — Zelensky names the condition

8 August 2025

09:23 Gasoline car engines that run for decades without fail

1 August 2025

16:17Zelensky reacts to Kremlin's message — here's what he proposed

7 August 2025

11:28 The cars you should only buy used (not new!)

31 July 2025

10:37 Secret Trump-Russia documents found in US — media report

29 July 2025

22:21Trump sets 10-day deadline for Russia to stop war

5 August 2025

20:34 This unknown billionaire is Germany's richest

1 August 2025

08:22 Better than Lexus? This top used crossover costs less

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information