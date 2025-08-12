New Taylor Swift album The Life of a Showgirl revealed on Kelce’s show

Taylor Swift. Photo: PA Photos/ABACA

Taylor Swift officially announced her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, during a teaser for an upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, which will be released on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift drops teaser for new album

On Monday, a countdown began on Swift’s official website, expiring at 12:12 p.m. ET. At that time, a new teaser for the upcoming episode of New Heights featuring the pop superstar as a guest dropped on her Instagram.

Swift did not announce the release date of the album, and the cover art was blurred out in the teaser. This leaves room for more surprises.

As with all of Swift’s releases, the new album will likely be a chart-topper. She is arguably the only artist in the industry who can reliably sell a million units in one week. Midnights (2022) debuted with over 1.5 million units sold in its first week, and The Tortured Poets Department (2023) opened with an impressive 2.6 million units.

