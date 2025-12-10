Which zodiac signs will move in 2026? — Tarot forecast

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

Astrologers are calling 2026 a time of major decisions and unexpected twists of fate. Many people will feel the need to refresh their surroundings, let go of what weighs them down, and start a new chapter in their lives. According to tarot cards, the new year will be significant for three zodiac signs. Their path is associated with movement, new places, and new people.

WeMystic reports that three zodiac signs are predicted to move in 2026, and the scale of the move will be significant.

Leo — Wheel of Fortune

This card is always about change and great achievements. You will feel an inner calling to move forward. During the year, you will want to expand your horizons, learn, and travel. There may be a career boost or a lucrative offer. Therefore, moving to a new city or even a new country may become part of your journey.

Capricorn — Six of Swords

2026 will be a year of internal transformation for Capricorn. This card signifies the release of old obligations and the reevaluation of life. You will feel that your current space no longer meets your needs this year. Changes in work, new activities, new horizons, and a desire for freedom may lead you to move. This will be a well-considered decision that matures throughout the year, not an impulsive step. It will help you shed the burden of the past and start a new chapter.

Sagittarius — Ace of Wands

For you, the new year of 2026 will be extremely active and full of events. Changes are possible in your career and personal life. As old connections lose relevance, new opportunities will emerge, many of which are related to new cities or countries.

Your desire to travel, study, and discover the world intensifies in 2026 to the point that moving becomes a logical extension of this internal impulse. The Ace of Wands emphasizes that changing your place of residence is not an escape but a path to growth, freedom, and realizing your ideas.

