Wedding energy in the air — 5 zodiac signs set for marriage in 2026

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

In 2026, the stars have in store for the five zodiac signs some special surprises in the realm of love. These lucky signs will experience the hustle and bustle of wedding planning, exchanging vows, saying "I do", sharing kisses with a loved one, and beginning a new stage of life.

Learn which five signs are predicted to experience proposals, weddings, and major relationship milestones in 2026, according to The Times of India.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs that will get married in 2026

Taurus

For Taurus, 2026 is a year of increased confidence in relationships and fading doubts. Around the middle of the year, the stars will encourage you to make serious decisions about love, including marriage. Venus will enhance your natural ability to foster warmth and trust, making conversations about the future sound easy and sincere. Those who are still looking for someone should be careful from April to July, as a person who will change everything may appear during this period.

Cancer

For Cancer, 2026 will be the year when their hearts finally find what they have long sought. You will feel love cease to be a dream and become a deep, real connection. There will be a high chance of creating a strong family and having a magnificent wedding. Single Cancer can expect someone to enter their life with whom they want to build a future. This could happen through family, close friends, or small gatherings.

Virgo

In 2026, Virgos' patience will finally bear fruit. Jupiter's blessing makes this year favorable for discussing marriage and starting a family. If you've been balancing your career and love life for a long time, the universe will finally bring balance to your life. Between September and December, many Virgos may receive official proposals or become engaged. Trust your intuition — if your heart says yes, it's your moment.

Capricorn

Your devotion and serious attitude toward life often make you cautious in relationships. However, 2026 will open a new emotional chapter for you. Saturn's position favors meaningful and lasting unions. Many Capricorns may find love through work or shared ambitions. This is also a favorable period for those planning an arranged marriage.

Pisces

In 2026, your romantic side will come to the forefront. A celestial connection between Neptune and Jupiter will enhance love and spiritual harmony. If you've been waiting a long time for the right person, this year will be your chance to find them. Weddings, engagements, and sincere commitments are especially likely between March and August. For many Pisces, this period marks the start of a profound spiritual journey with a partner who truly understands you.

Read more forecasts for 2026: