The luckiest 2026 wedding dates for a happy and lasting marriage — backed by Astrology

A wedding is more than just a date on the calendar. It's an event that marks the beginning of a new chapter in two people's lives. That's why choosing the date of the wedding is so important. According to astrologers and numerologists, when celestial bodies form harmonious aspects, the union will be filled with love, trust, and happiness. 2026 will bring many favorable dates for starting a family — you just have to choose a time when the universe's energies will be favorable to love.

According to Parade, the best times to get married and have a wedding in 2026, so your marriage will stand the test of time and be filled with love.

Here's how to choose the ideal wedding date according to astrologers

Like numerology, astrology helps couples start their journey together in harmony. The position of the planets on your wedding day can influence the nature of your relationship and the longevity of your marriage.

What do the main celestial bodies symbolize on the wedding day?

The Sun represents the couple's shared goals and life path.

Venus represents tenderness, love, and harmony in relationships.

The Moon represents emotional closeness and the ability to support each other.

Saturn represents stability, loyalty, and mutual responsibility.

Combining these energies successfully creates a foundation for a strong and happy union. Here are some key tips from astrologers:

1. Venus

This planet represents love, romance, and marriage. The most favorable periods are when Venus is in its power signs: Taurus, Libra, and Pisces. Avoid scheduling weddings during a retrograde Venus period, as this can lead to uncertainty and instability in relationships.

2. Mercury

Do not plan a wedding during Mercury retrograde.

This period is associated with misunderstandings, confusion in documents, and technical failures. If it is impossible to avoid this period, astrologers advise against submitting official documents until the retrograde phase is over.

3. Keep an eye on the position of the Moon

It determines how well partners are emotionally compatible. The Moon's position is most favorable when it forms favorable aspects with the Sun or Venus, enhancing tenderness and mutual understanding. Choose dates during the waxing moon because this period symbolizes beginnings, development, and renewal — a wonderful time for marriage.

To ensure a happy marriage, choose not only favorable astrological dates, but also numbers that have harmonious energy in numerology. For example, the numbers 2, 6, and 9 symbolize love, care, and spiritual unity. Weddings on these days are considered especially blessed.

The happiest wedding dates in 2026

The author of the book Lucky in Love: Traditions, Customs, and Rituals to Personalize Your Wedding, and wedding traditions expert, Eleni N. Gage, shared a list of the best days to get married in 2026.

The dates were selected based on planetary movement, harmonious aspects, and the absence of retrograde periods for Mercury and Venus.

January : 1, 2, 7, 19, 26, 27;

: 1, 2, 7, 19, 26, 27; February : 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 12;

: 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 12; March : 24;

: 24; April : 1, 2, 7, 15, 21;

: 1, 2, 7, 15, 21; May : 1, 2, 19, 21;

: 1, 2, 19, 21; June : 1, 2, 12, 19, 22;

: 1, 2, 12, 19, 22; August : 1, 6, 15, 19;

: 1, 6, 15, 19; September : 2, 5, 7;

: 2, 5, 7; November : 16, 17, 29;

: 16, 17, 29; December: 1, 18.

These days bring an energy of harmony, mutual support, and joy. They are ideal for those who want to build a family founded on trust, respect, and genuine affection.

