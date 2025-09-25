How to know if your partner is “the one” — 5 psychological signs

A couple in love. Photo: pexels

Many people wonder if they have chosen the right partner and if their partner is "the one". Such questions often arise after the initial stage of a relationship ends, when partners no longer idealize each other. According to psychologists, there are five signs that can help you determine if you have the right person next to you.

TSN reveals key indicators that show your relationship is built on more than just first impressions.

5 signs you’re with the right person

You share common or compatible values

People may have different preferences and lifestyles. The only thing that matters is that their values are similar. These values could be related to the vision of the family, approach to money, or attitude toward health, for example. These are the building blocks of a long and strong relationship.

You resolve conflicts constructively

A healthy relationship is one in which conflicts are not catastrophic. Even people in love have misunderstandings, and that's okay as long as you resolve them without scandals or insults.

A happy couple. Photo: Pexels

You accept each other

With them, you don't need to pretend to be someone else. They will accept you for who you are, weaknesses and all. No partner should have to undergo "re-education" in a relationship.

You sincerely want to spend time together

One clear sign that you've found the right person is wanting to spend time together. If you find yourself wanting to share your emotions, whether they be joy or disappointment, with someone, then they are definitely your soulmate.

You envision a future together

It's about having a shared vision for your life together. If you want to grow old together and support each other, then this is a sign that you have the right person by your side.

