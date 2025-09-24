Younger men, happier women — the surprising relationship dynamic

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who is 24 years older than him. Photo: Getty Images

Women in their 30s and 40s dating younger men is no longer rare or something to whisper about over wine. It’s everywhere — in the headlines, on TikTok, in group chats, and in therapy sessions. Beneath the buzz, however, is a deeper shift in how women relate to power, pleasure, and emotional partnership.

KMA Therapy breaks down why these couples often enjoy stronger communication, fun, and emotional support.

Advertisement

Women dating younger men reveal why it works

There are plenty of examples of couples where the woman is significantly older than her partner. For instance, France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron is 24 years older than President Emmanuel Macron, while British director Sam Taylor-Johnson is in a relationship with actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is 23 years her junior.

Psychologists note that although such relationships often lack support from family and friends, many women in them feel happier than they do with partners of the same age or older. There are several reasons behind this.

Woman and man laughing. Photo: freepik

Equality in relationships

As women age, they often become more confident, a quality that younger partners often appreciate. Women are more financially and emotionally independent than ever before. They’re no longer choosing partners based on survival. Now, they’re choosing based on connection.

Intimate fulfillment

Mature women are often more confident and open in intimacy than they were at a younger age, which allows them to experience greater pleasure. Younger partners, in turn, are more eager to fulfill both partners’ desires and enjoy experimenting, making the relationship more exciting and fulfilling.

Emotional maturity and honesty

Older women aren't interested in playing "love games." They want to find a relationship based on honesty and trust. Younger men are impressed by this view of relationships because they don't need to guess their partner's wishes. They can speak frankly and easily understand each other.

Younger men are also showing up differently. They’re more emotionally available, more egalitarian and open to women’s success and less threatened by it. They’ve grown up in a culture where female leadership is expected.

A sense of self-worth

Mature women are happier in relationships with younger men because it is a manifestation of their self-respect and inner strength. After decades of taking care of others, fixing things, doing too much, and being "the responsible one," many women are finally asking, "What if I let someone take care of me for once?" They no longer strive to meet others' expectations, allowing them to live life to the fullest.

Read more:

Relationship psychology — how to behave properly with colleagues

Gentle and sweet — the most sensitive zodiac signs revealed