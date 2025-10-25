Psychology of love: 5 signs he’ll be the perfect family man

Happy family. Photo: Pexels

Finding an ideal family man and good husband is not an easy task. Psychologists recommend paying attention to certain character traits when meeting someone new to determine if they will be a good partner.

From emotional maturity to empathy, these traits reveal whether he’s the type to build a loving, stable relationship for years to come, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Personality traits that define the perfect family man

He is not dependent on others

A man who is not dependent on his family or friends will be a reliable husband and father. If he is self-sufficient and trusts his intuition rather than the opinions of others, you can build a serious relationship with him.

He is sincere and open

A man with whom you can build a family and not worry about anything must be sincere and open. This means he can express his feelings and thoughts without embarrassment. Only through such open communication can a strong relationship be built.

A man hugs a woman.

Emotional intelligence

A potential husband should also possess emotional intelligence. This means he is good at managing his emotions. Such a person is also able to perceive and understand what others are feeling. With this partner, a woman will feel safe and understood.

Ability to compromise

A man must be willing to compromise. Only with such a partner can a successful family relationship be built. A man who is willing to look for solutions that suit everyone, rather than just considering his own needs, will be the ideal partner.

He knows how to be supportive

A good man supports a woman in her personal and professional development. A partner who shares the desire for self-improvement and helps achieve goals is unmatched.

