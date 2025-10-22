Experts share simple daily phrases that strengthen love and trust between partners

A couple in love talking. Photo: Pexels

Strong and healthy relationships are built on mutual trust between partners. Using simple phrases every day can help develop this feeling.

Courtney Warren, a certified Harvard psychologist and Doctor of Philosophy, discussed this in an interview with CNBC.

Phrases that help couples build trust and emotional intimacy

"I trust you"

These words reassure your partner that you see them as responsible and reliable. This phrase will lay the groundwork for emotional stability in your relationship. Similar phrases include:

Thank you for respecting me and our relationship;

We're a team, and I know you want what's best for both of us.

"We can do this"

Everyone experiences difficulties. During these times, it's important for partners to support each other. Saying these words will remind your significant other that you are always there for them. Similar phrases:

This difficult period does not mean the end for us;

Let's figure this out together.

A man hugs a woman. Photo: Pexels

"Go relax with your friends"

In healthy relationships, partners should have the opportunity to take a break from each other. Everyone has the right to personal time and space, so don't deprive your significant other of it. Similar phrases:

It's good that you have time for yourself;

Thank you for giving me space when I need it.

"I miss you"

These words show your partner how you feel. It's important to express them even after many years together. Remind your loved one from time to time how much you miss them. Similar phrases:

Being apart helps me realize how much I appreciate you;

I can't wait for you to come back.

"I want to discuss something"

In a healthy relationship, there's always room for difficult conversations. If something is bothering you or seems strange, don't be afraid to suggest discussing it with your partner. Similar phrases:

Can we talk about what's bothering me?

I'm a little worried and want to make sure everything is okay between us.

Using these phrases will strengthen your relationship and increase trust between partners. Use them from time to time to maintain that special connection with your loved one.

