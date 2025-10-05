Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Phrases that make you sound less smart — and how to avoid them

Phrases that make you sound less smart — and how to avoid them

Publication time 5 October 2025 11:46
Phrases to avoid in conversations: what makes you sound less smart
Two girls talking. Photo: Pexels

Some phrases can instantly ruin the impression you make. Even if you’re intelligent, using the wrong words may make you sound less thoughtful or closed-minded. Experts advise avoiding them in everyday conversations.

The story was reported by UNIAN.

Phrases to avoid if you don’t want to seem less intelligent

"I’m not a reader"

Reading is often linked to curiosity and intellect. Saying this can make you appear uninterested in learning or personal growth.

"I don’t need to write this down"

This signals disorganization and overconfidence. Writing things down shows discipline and reliability.

What phrases make a person seem less intelligent
Women talking. Photo: Pexels

"It’s not my fault"

Dodging responsibility makes people see you as immature. Taking ownership of mistakes builds respect.

"I already know that"

Shutting down conversation with this phrase shows arrogance and disinterest. Listening politely leaves a better impression.

"I’m too busy"

Constantly saying this may sound like poor time management. It’s better to explain priorities rather than hide behind busyness.

What phrases make a person seem less intelligent
Colleagues talking. Photo: Pexels

"I hate this"

This can sound overly emotional and pessimistic. Smarter phrasing is to say what you dislike and suggest improvements.

"That’s impossible"

Problem-solvers look for options. Dismissing challenges right away makes you seem closed off to solutions.

"But we’ve always done it this way"

This suggests resistance to change and lack of creativity. Flexibility shows adaptability and intelligence.

psychology advice communication
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
