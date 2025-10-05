Phrases to avoid in conversations: what makes you sound less smart

Two girls talking. Photo: Pexels

Some phrases can instantly ruin the impression you make. Even if you’re intelligent, using the wrong words may make you sound less thoughtful or closed-minded. Experts advise avoiding them in everyday conversations.

Phrases to avoid if you don’t want to seem less intelligent

"I’m not a reader"

Reading is often linked to curiosity and intellect. Saying this can make you appear uninterested in learning or personal growth.

"I don’t need to write this down"

This signals disorganization and overconfidence. Writing things down shows discipline and reliability.

"It’s not my fault"

Dodging responsibility makes people see you as immature. Taking ownership of mistakes builds respect.

"I already know that"

Shutting down conversation with this phrase shows arrogance and disinterest. Listening politely leaves a better impression.

"I’m too busy"

Constantly saying this may sound like poor time management. It’s better to explain priorities rather than hide behind busyness.

"I hate this"

This can sound overly emotional and pessimistic. Smarter phrasing is to say what you dislike and suggest improvements.

"That’s impossible"

Problem-solvers look for options. Dismissing challenges right away makes you seem closed off to solutions.

"But we’ve always done it this way"

This suggests resistance to change and lack of creativity. Flexibility shows adaptability and intelligence.

