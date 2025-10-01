Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How to avoid autumn depression — ways to beat the fall blues

How to avoid autumn depression — ways to beat the fall blues

Publication time 1 October 2025 16:10
What helps beat autumn blues — tips to inspire and lift your mood
Young woman holding a bouquet of leaves. Photo: Pexels

With the arrival of the colder season, many people experience emotional exhaustion. If you completely lack motivation, feel down all the time, and apathy seems to follow you everywhere, it is likely that you have fallen into the grip of autumn blues. Psychologists note that overcoming this and rediscovering joy in life is not difficult.

Novyny.LIVE explains how to avoid autumn depression and seasonal melancholy.

How to avoid the blues in autumn

Find joy in small things

Look for small pleasures that inspire you. Autumn is not just a season of gloomy weather and fallen leaves. It also brings cozy evenings, the crackle of a fireplace, hot cocoa with marshmallows, and enjoyable books or films that uplift the spirit. Make autumn a time that refreshes you rather than drags you down. Explore new hobbies or try something you have long hesitated to do.

Increase walks and physical activity

Even if you feel like staying home, it is important to go outside even on overcast days. Engage in exercises or morning runs to help your body boost energy levels. If going outside is not possible or appealing, exercise at home — try light workouts or yoga, for example.

How to avoid the autumn blues
Young woman walking in the park. Photo: Pexels

Social activity

Do not isolate yourself from others. Autumn is the perfect time to meet friends, organize cozy gatherings, and share your emotions. If meeting in person isn’t possible, stay in touch by phone or video calls. This helps you feel closer to others, reduces loneliness, and can help overcome the autumn blues.

Balanced nutrition

In autumn, it’s important to pay special attention to your diet. Include more vitamins and healthy foods in your meals. Eat eggs, fish, nuts, greens, and meat. These support the nervous system and help improve mood.

How to avoid the autumn blues
Healthy foods. Photo: Pexels

Consistent daily routine

In autumn, it’s important to plan your day so there’s no time for idleness or negative thoughts. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Your body needs stability, and it’s essential not to deprive it of this. In the morning, make a to-do list and try to follow it so that autumn blues disappear as quickly as they appear.

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
