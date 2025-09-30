Why some individuals consistently wake up at 3 AM — explained by a psychologist

Young woman sleeping. Photo: Freepik

Most people wake up during the night, even if they are not fully aware of it. This behavior is linked to the natural cycles of sleep. Interestingly, sleep interruptions most commonly occur around 3:00 AM. Psychologist and cognitive therapist Greg Murray notes that this timing is not accidental.

According to Ifl Science.

Advertisement

Why do some people constantly wake up in the middle of the night

Murray explains that people typically go to bed around 11:00 PM. Consequently, they often wake up around 3:00 AM, falling into a spiral of negative thoughts. The psychologist emphasizes that this usually happens after approximately four hours of sleep, and the awakening often lasts only a few minutes.

Throughout the night, most people go through several sleep cycles. Each cycle begins with a light sleep phase, which transitions into a deeper, slower stage. This is followed by a more active phase, known as rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. After this, a person is more likely to wake briefly before falling asleep again.

Young woman sleeping. Photo: Freepik

As the specialist notes, stress is not always to blame for waking up in the middle of the night, as this is a completely normal process. However, anxiety can turn a brief awakening into a prolonged period of sleeplessness. Additionally, the psychologist emphasizes that problems always seem much worse at night than during the day. This mental trap can further agitate the mind.

Murray recommends practicing mindfulness meditation. Focusing not on thoughts but on breathing or physical sensations can help calm the mind and reduce anxiety. After this, you will be able to fall asleep again. If that does not work, the psychologist suggests reading to distract yourself from intrusive thoughts.

Read more:

5 morning habits that can boost your brain power

Why women are happier with younger partners, study finds

Who is destined for success — it’s all in your birth date