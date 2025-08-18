Jennifer Aniston reveals the morning routine behind her youthful glow

How Jennifer Aniston stays youthful at 56 with simple rituals
Jennifer Aniston turned 56 this year, but looking at her, it's hard to believe that time has passed. She still looks like she just stepped out of a scene from "Friends." As the actress herself admits, the secret to her beauty isn't in expensive procedures or plastic surgery. Her formula for youth is the morning habits she's been faithful to for many years.
The actress shared her routine in the conversation with Bustle.
What are Jennifer Aniston's morning rituals?
Meditation above all else
As soon as the alarm goes off, Jennifer takes a few minutes to meditate. This is the most important point of her morning, which she never misses. Aniston uses mobile meditation apps — they help to tune in to the day, calm down thoughts, and feel inner balance.
Interestingly, meditation accompanies the actress not only in the morning, but also in the evening. She admitted that thanks to this, it is easier for her to tune in to sleep and release tension.
Dogs are family members
After that, the actress takes her pets for a walk. She often admits that animals are her main "anti-stress therapists" that bring her back to the present moment. After the walk, she feeds the dogs and only then allows herself a cup of aromatic coffee.
Training
The third point in the schedule is training. It can be yoga, cardio, or strength training, depending on your schedule.
If the shooting is in the morning, you have to reduce the time, but Aniston doesn't rule out sports either: even 15–20 minutes of exercise is better for her than nothing.
