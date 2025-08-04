Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The breakfast that's secretly sabotaging your weight loss

en
Publication time 4 August 2025 09:51
Popular diet breakfast that makes you gain weight instead of losing it
A girl is having breakfast. Photo: Freepik

We often buy breakfast products, guided by bright packaging and loud words: "dietary", "fitness", "100% natural". After all, in the morning we want to start the day right, and it seems that such a choice will help us be healthier and slimmer. But the truth is that sometimes these "healthy" products play against us.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Experts from the British clinic Optimal You claim that behind the cute design and beautiful promises, there is often ordinary marketing. You think that you are eating something light and nutritious, but in fact, you get a portion of sugar, refined oils, and calories that the body does not need at all.

What foods seem to be helpful for weight loss?

The most common example is granola

Many people associate it with a typical breakfast: oats, nuts, dried fruits, and fiber. But the reality is different. To make it sweet, "crunchy", and something that will keep for months, manufacturers add honey, syrups, and oils. As a result, a cup of store-bought granola can contain over 400 calories and as much sugar as a whole chocolate bar. In addition, a couple of hours after such a breakfast, you want to eat again, your energy drops, and your hand reaches for a cookie or another snack.

Granola is not good for your figure
Granola. Photo: Freepik

Under the guise of a "healthy choice" are often flavored yogurts (which have more sugar than dessert), protein bars (which can compete with a cake in terms of calories), and fruit juices. Juice from a package is not the same as a fresh orange: it has fewer vitamins and many times more sugar.

Remember that truly healthy products do not need bright advertising — they are simple ingredients without a long composition and chemical flavor enhancers.

Read also:

What Marilyn Monroe really ate to stay in shape

Madonna's anti-aging diet — how she stays young and beautiful

food fashion breakfast body shape style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
