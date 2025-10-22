How to apologize without hurting each other again — psychologists share

A man apologizes to a woman. Photo: Pexels

There is no such thing as a perfect relationship. Tension and conflict may arise between partners from time to time, but it's important to be able to resolve issues and take responsibility for your actions. It is also crucial to apologize correctly in order to improve the relationship and not aggravate the situation.

Here’s how to rebuild trust and truly mend your relationship, according to TSN.

How to apologize to your partner correctly

Psychologist Dr. Tasha Seiter explains how to apologize to your partner effectively. According to her, an apology is more than just saying "I'm sorry". It's an art form that can restore trust and strengthen your bond with your significant other.

People often use ineffective phrases when apologizing:

"I'm sorry, but I had a bad day";

"You did the same thing";

"It's not that important. Don't overreact".

A woman is offended by her husband. Photo: Pexels

As the psychologist points out, this is more about protecting one's ego than offering a genuine apology. Such words do not make a partner feel supported. She emphasizes that a genuine apology is not a gift or favor to the partner, but rather an acknowledgment of one's mistake and a commitment not to repeat it.

Seiter explains that there are three steps to apologizing correctly:

First, take responsibility. Instead of making excuses or accusations, say, "I'm sorry for what I said. It hurt you". Show empathy and acknowledge that your words or actions negatively affected your partner. For example, say: "I can see that my words hurt you". Finally, try to fix the situation. Don't just apologize; listen to your partner and acknowledge your mistakes.

This is the only way to rebuild the emotional connection and resolve the issue. A sincere apology can rebuild trust and foster a sense of security in a relationship, even after conflicts.

