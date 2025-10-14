Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Stop saying these 5 things to your child — experts explain why

Stop saying these 5 things to your child — experts explain why

Publication time 14 October 2025 22:22
Psychologists reveal phrases parents should never say to their kids
A woman looks at her child and smiles. Photo: Pexels

Many parents don’t realize how powerful their words can be. A simple phrase, said in frustration or habit, can stay with a child for years — shaping how they see themselves and the world.

Certain common expressions, though often well-intentioned, can harm a child’s confidence and emotional security, Nasha Mama writes.

What phrases parents should avoid saying

"You're always/never"

Such words are usually used in a negative context. For example: "You can never do anything well". However, psychologists emphasize that these phrases immediately stigmatize children, causing them to internalize the idea that they are bad. Ultimately, this can destroy self-esteem.

"I told you so"

Parents try to prove their superiority with the following phrases. However, children perceive it this way: "I'm always right and you're always wrong". It is better to help the child realize what mistake they made and how to avoid it in the future.

The Hidden Harm Behind “Innocent” Parental Phrases
Mother and daughter laughing. Photo: Pexels

"Good job, I love you"

This form of praise may give the child the impression that they are loved only for their talents. As an adult, they will try to please everyone just to "earn" others' favor.

"You're doing it wrong, let me do it"

Such words can make a child feel insecure. They begin to perceive any obstacle as insurmountable. They become accustomed to the idea that it's better to give up than to make a mistake.

"Why aren't you like..."

Comparing children fosters a sense of rivalry. It creates unnecessary complexes and dislike for the child being compared. It is better for parents to express their dissatisfaction directly.

Read more:

Saying "No" is self-care — 5 ways to do it without feeling bad

Phrases that make you sound less smart — and how to avoid them

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
