How to way “No” without feeling guilty — psychologists share the secret

Two women talking. Photo: Pexels

Many people feel anxious or ashamed when they refuse — learning to say "no" is an important step toward achieving personal freedom. However, many people feel guilty when they do so.

Experts share simple psychological tools to help you overcome guilt and protect your energy, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

How to say "no" without feeling guilty

Develop psychological resistance to criticism

Trust yourself, even when others try to manipulate or criticize you. Once you become confident in your beliefs, refusing other people's demands won't be an issue.

Make decisions without internal struggle

To say "no" without feeling guilty, it's important to know exactly what you want. Start practicing by saying "no" to small things, such as declining services you're not interested in from people like promoters. Ultimately, this will help you get used to saying "no" without feeling uncomfortable.

A girl talking to a boy. Photo: Pexels

Take responsibility for your choice

Look the person in the eye when you say "no." Stay calm and don't make excuses. Remember that you don't need to explain every detail. Simply acknowledge that you don't want to do what you're asked, and take responsibility for it.

Provide an explanation if necessary

If the person insists on the request, provide a brief but sincere explanation. It's better to explain why you can't or won't help.

Tell the truth and don't be afraid to express your opinion

You are entitled to your own opinion. It's important to realize this and be honest with yourself and others. People who respect themselves can clearly define their boundaries without worrying about them.

Read more:

Men vs women — what science really says about intelligence

Four habits of mentally strong people you can start today