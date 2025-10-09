The dopamine dressing trend — colors that instantly boost your mood

A woman posing in front of the wardrobe. Photo: pexels

As the days get shorter and colder, color becomes more than just a style choice — it’s a form of self-care. Fashion psychologists say that dopamine dressing, or wearing bright, joyful colors, can boost your mood and confidence.

Here's how to use color to stay happy and energized this fall, according to TSN.

What colors make you feel happier

Brown — stability and harmony

This color should be chosen by those who are tired. It symbolizes reliability and calmness. Clothes in brown colors will help you feel cozy and find harmony.

Yellow — a charge of sunny optimism

This is one of the happiest colors in the palette. It is associated with warmth, light and creativity. This shade stimulates the nervous system and increases the level of serotonin, the hormone responsible for good mood.

A woman choses a yellow jacket. Photo: Pexels

Red is an instant energizer

This color will not only attract attention, but also instantly give you energy. It literally "wakes up" the body, increasing the heart rate and activating blood circulation.

Burgundy — noble energy

This is a more restrained version of red — rich, deep and warm. This shade will give you confidence and strength to move forward. If you are tired, burgundy can be a real lifeboat.

Pink — softness and romance

This color inspires, adding tenderness and femininity. Softer shades evoke playfulness and lightness. However, bright hues, such as fuchsia or hot pink, can create an explosion of energy.

Pink clothes and shoes. Photo: Pexels

Blue — energy without fuss

This color is the perfect balance between calmness and dynamics. It is associated with reliability, and its bright cobalt version will add an invigorating effect.

Milky white — fresh breath

White and creamy shades will be a real salvation for those who are tired and need to rest. They will refresh your skin and give you strength and energy.

Fresh green is a breath of life

Green is a color of renewal, harmony, and new energy. It is associated with nature, and therefore with rest and strength. This shade will help you feel "grounded" and calm down.

