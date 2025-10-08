Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 9 October 2025 02:53
5 secrets of financially successful people you can copy today
A woman with money in hands. Photo: pexels

Some people seem to attract money effortlessly, while others struggle to escape financial stress. Psychologists say the difference lies in a few core life principles — habits and mindsets that shape lasting wealth and success.

New Trader University reveals the mindset and daily habits that help people build real financial freedom.

5 life principles that attract wealth and success

Overcoming psychological barriers

Some people are afraid of success. They subconsciously sabotage their financial growth by making decisions that are detrimental to them. You can overcome this by using various techniques, such as abandoning negative thought patterns and changing limiting beliefs.

Emotional intelligence is an important part of success

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage your own emotions and the emotions of others. This skill plays a crucial role in financial decision-making, which is why developing it is important. For instance, excessive self-confidence may lead to taking excessive risks, while fear may cause you to give up too soon.

The Hidden Psychology Behind Becoming Truly Wealthy
A woman holding money. Photo: Pexels

Align wealth with personal values

Learn to define your goals. Write them down in a journal or repeat them to yourself during meditation. These practices will help you identify your deeply held beliefs about money and success. These beliefs often influence financial behavior. It's important to align your financial goals with your personal values.

Developing financial discipline

Discipline is essential for building wealth. This means learning to delay gratification, avoid impulsive financial decisions, and consistently set and achieve goals. Only this careful approach will help you accumulate wealth.

Balance between wealth and mental well-being

People who strive for financial success typically experience stress, anxiety, and burnout. In order to stay motivated and driven, it's important to learn how to balance wealth accumulation with relaxation.

Read more:

Four habits of mentally strong people you can start today

Five habits of successful people that make their lives better

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
