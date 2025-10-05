The secret to happiness — 7 guiding principles for life

A woman is smiling. Photo: pexels

Everyone wants to be happy, but not everyone succeeds. According to psychologists, there are several life principles that those who want to live in harmony and pleasure should follow.

Discover simple yet powerful rules to live by that can boost your joy and fulfillment every day, according to Your Tango.

Rules to live by for a happier, more meaningful life

Love grows when you share it

Happy people often help others by giving their time and resources. They know positive things grow when shared. This approach to life multiplies love and warmth.

Money can't buy happiness

Of course, income is crucial. However, it's important to understand that finances don't make life easier; it's the ability to use them properly that does. Having money does not guarantee a happy life.

Friendship matters

Friends support each other, which can help us get through the most difficult times. Understanding this is key to becoming a truly happy person. Social connections are essential.

Self-compassion

It's valuable to be able to talk to yourself in a friendly way and show yourself compassion. Doing so helps you recognize even small joys and maintain inner balance. Having a good relationship with yourself is the key to harmony in life.

We need others

Loneliness is harmful, so it's important to have people to lean on in difficult times. According to scientists, loneliness negatively affects both the psychological and physical states. In particular, loneliness increases the risk of premature death by 26%.

Happiness is a choice

Experts believe that only you can decide if you want to live a happy life. It's important to take time for yourself and nurture your inner state. Psychological difficulties and depression should not be ignored.

Spirituality gives you strength

Prayer, meditation, or any other spiritual practices help you feel more harmony and joy in your life. This simple secret will add peace and happiness.

