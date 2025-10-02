Top films about female friendship — a selection of inspiring movies

Main heroines of the film "Sorry, Girl." Photo: video still

Female friendship exists, and it is capable of incredible things. Such relationships provide support, inspire, and prevent one from giving up. If you are looking for films about sincere and deep friendships, this selection of movies is sure to appeal to you.

Best films about female friendship

"Sorry, Baby"

This film is a profound story about overcoming the consequences of violence. The main character, Agnes, tries to start her life anew after a traumatic experience. By her side is her best friend, Lidi, who is ready to help at any moment. The film immerses viewers in the heroine’s consciousness and demonstrates the power of true friendship.

"Little Women"

This film is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel. Four sisters grow up together and search for their paths during the turbulent times of the American Civil War. They are all family, yet incredibly different. The sisters become each other’s strongest support in the pursuit of their dreams. It’s a movie that will make you laugh, cry, and inspire faith in human sincerity.

"Thelma & Louise"

This film tells the story of two friends. The timid housewife Thelma embarks on a weekend trip with Louise, a waitress weary of life, and their journey turns into a series of criminal adventures following an accidental murder. The movie demonstrates how women, oppressed by society, find strength and freedom when they act together.

"Hidden Figures"

This film is based on true events. It breaks stereotypes and shows how female friendship can change the course of history. Three African-American women—Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson—become key figures in the success of the U.S. space program thanks to their knowledge and perseverance. However, they must overcome numerous obstacles, including racial inequality, bias, and societal stereotypes.

"The First Wives Club"

Three friends find themselves in despair—their husbands, having become wealthy, leave them for younger women. However, instead of crying, the friends unite to take revenge on their exes. This film demonstrates how women can find support in one another when everything else is lost.

These films are about support, solidarity, and the driving force of women. They teach you not to fear starting over and to believe in the power of friendship.

