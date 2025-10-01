Sean “Diddy” Combs faces 11-year prison sentence in prostitution case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura. Global News

New York, September 30, 2025 — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to 11 years and three months in prison and impose a $500,000 fine following his conviction on two counts related to the transportation of prostitutes. The recommendation comes after Combs was found not guilty of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges in a 2024 federal indictment.

Prosecutors detail alleged abuse and control in Combs’ sex trafficking case

In a 164-page sentencing memo submitted to Judge Aron Subramanian, prosecutors highlighted Combs’ conduct while in custody over the past 11 months and cited evidence presented at trial of alleged abuse, including physical violence and the use of drugs during sexual encounters involving sex workers. "There is nothing mutual about a relationship where one person holds all the power and the other ends up bloodied and bruised," the memo states.

Combs’ defense attorneys argued for a significantly shorter term, no more than 14 months, and requested that he be allowed home confinement following the split verdict. Judge Subramanian rejected this request, keeping Combs in a Brooklyn federal lockup ahead of his sentencing, scheduled for October 3.

Key testimony at trial came from Combs’ long-time partner, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who described being coerced into sexual acts with sex workers beginning at age 19. She alleged that Combs used drugs, alcohol, and threats of violence to control her, forcing her to participate in repeated "freak-off" sessions. Another former partner, referred to as Jane Doe, testified about enduring years of abuse, including instances of being chased from her home. Both women reportedly received gifts, rent payments, and luxurious trips from Combs over the years.

In her recent letter to the court, Ventura wrote that she still fears Combs’ potential for harm. Meanwhile, Combs faces multiple civil lawsuits from alleged victims following the release of the federal indictment in September 2024.

