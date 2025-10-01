Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow P. Diddy faces 11 years for prostitution-related charges arrow

P. Diddy faces 11 years for prostitution-related charges

1 October 2025 14:08
Kateryna Novak - editor
Sean “Diddy” Combs faces 11-year prison sentence in prostitution case
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura. Global News
Kateryna Novak - editor

New York, September 30, 2025 — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to 11 years and three months in prison and impose a $500,000 fine following his conviction on two counts related to the transportation of prostitutes. The recommendation comes after Combs was found not guilty of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges in a 2024 federal indictment.

This was stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Prosecutors detail alleged abuse and control in Combs’ sex trafficking case

In a 164-page sentencing memo submitted to Judge Aron Subramanian, prosecutors highlighted Combs’ conduct while in custody over the past 11 months and cited evidence presented at trial of alleged abuse, including physical violence and the use of drugs during sexual encounters involving sex workers. "There is nothing mutual about a relationship where one person holds all the power and the other ends up bloodied and bruised," the memo states.

Combs’ defense attorneys argued for a significantly shorter term, no more than 14 months, and requested that he be allowed home confinement following the split verdict. Judge Subramanian rejected this request, keeping Combs in a Brooklyn federal lockup ahead of his sentencing, scheduled for October 3.

Key testimony at trial came from Combs’ long-time partner, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who described being coerced into sexual acts with sex workers beginning at age 19. She alleged that Combs used drugs, alcohol, and threats of violence to control her, forcing her to participate in repeated "freak-off" sessions. Another former partner, referred to as Jane Doe, testified about enduring years of abuse, including instances of being chased from her home. Both women reportedly received gifts, rent payments, and luxurious trips from Combs over the years.

In her recent letter to the court, Ventura wrote that she still fears Combs’ potential for harm. Meanwhile, Combs faces multiple civil lawsuits from alleged victims following the release of the federal indictment in September 2024.

Read more:

P. Diddy may have paid for Tupac's murder — new testimony emerges

Prosecutors push back against P Diddy’s new trial request

Trump weighs possible pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs

prostitution прокурори адвокат America P. Diddy
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

23:49 Best smartphones of September 2025 — what experts recommend

22:11 This fall’s hottest haircut is trending thanks to a hit series

21:17 October brings big wins to these zodiac signs — Tarot forecast

20:17 Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro Max to its vintage list

19:58 Fall 2025 nail trends — colors and designs everyone is choosing

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

19:33 Russia turns conscripts into soldiers in just 2 months

18:37 Fuel left for 10 days — critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

17:56 Polish court arrests Ukrainian in Nord Stream case

17:47 Zelensky meets Britain’s Princess Royal in Kyiv — video

16:27 Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia — his own Wikipedia alternative

23:49 Best smartphones of September 2025 — what experts recommend

22:11 This fall’s hottest haircut is trending thanks to a hit series

21:17 October brings big wins to these zodiac signs — Tarot forecast

20:17 Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro Max to its vintage list

19:58 Fall 2025 nail trends — colors and designs everyone is choosing

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

19:33 Russia turns conscripts into soldiers in just 2 months

18:37 Fuel left for 10 days — critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

17:56 Polish court arrests Ukrainian in Nord Stream case

17:47 Zelensky meets Britain’s Princess Royal in Kyiv — video

16:27 Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia — his own Wikipedia alternative

Top news

All News Articles Video

17:26 Ukraine reports airspace violations by possible Hungarian drones

18 September 2025

11:22Trump narrowly escaped death on his way to Britain — Bloomberg

19:33 Easy Plum Cake recipe from The New York Times

24 September 2025

17:26 Autumn porridge — cozy, tasty breakfast

26 September 2025

16:24 Breton pie — a simple recipe for an exquisite French dessert

24 September 2025

22:45 Cheesy pork patties with tomato — a quick and delicious dinner

25 September 2025

15:53 Italian cinema star Claudia Cardinale has passed away in France

15:29 Five proven signs your partner is right for you

20:15 Turkish Red Lentil Soup — a superfood boost for women’s health

20 September 2025

02:33 Cozy fall dessert — pumpkin cake with raisins and cherries

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information