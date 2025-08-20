White House reportedly considers presidential pardon for Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: AP

The White House is reportedly negotiating with Sean Combs' (P. Diddy) legal team regarding a potential presidential pardon for the disgraced rapper.

Presidential Pardon for Diddy?

Earlier this month, Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two prostitution charges but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

According to sources in the US, President Donald Trump is "more than open" to pardoning the embattled music star, Diddy. However, Donald Trump appears to be still deciding whether a presidential pardon is appropriate for his former acquaintance, but admitted he has been approached about granting the rapper a pardon.

"Probably – eh, you know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office he was very hostile," the president added.

According to Fox News, Trump is expected to wait until after Diddy’s sentencing hearing in October to decide whether to grant a pardon. However, if bail is denied, a decision on the pardon could be made immediately.

Combs’s legal team filed another motion for bail this week and are awaiting the decision.

