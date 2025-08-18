Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Diddy to relaunch his career — the industry is skeptical

18 August 2025
Diddy’s post-prison concert plans called “Delusional” by industry expert
Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, 2022. Photo: AP
Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly planning a musical comeback, but an industry insider says the idea is delusional. Diddy was found guilty on two of the five charges against him and remains in jail without bail.

This was reported by FandomWire.

Diddy's alleged plans for his music career after jail time 

Although the rapper has filed motions against the ruling, he could still be sentenced to three to four years in jail.

His lawyers have repeatedly stated that Diddy intends to make a musical comeback. However, a source told Radar Online that Diddy is "totally deluded" if he thinks he can collaborate with recording studios after his release.

According to this source, no one in the industry with a decent reputation would work with Diddy given his legal issues and the allegations that have emerged over the past couple of years.

"He genuinely thinks he’s coming back stronger. But no one with a decent reputation wants anything to do with him now...Not one big-name producer in the industry will want to work with him, and no entrepreneur will want to get tied up with him," the source says.

Additionally, another music executive said that Diddy’s alleged plans for the future are "delusional". According to an insider who spoke with Radar Online, Diddy's name has essentially become "radioactive", and no one in the industry wants anything to do with him. The insider added, "He keeps talking about launching a comeback, but there's no comeback to be made".

Diddy’s legal battle sees big turn as most claims are dropped

Paramount+ to stream Eminem documentary Stans — the date

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl — release date announced

USA court scandal music P. Diddy
