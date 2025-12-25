What will the foldable Apple smartphone look like? New renders reveal everything

Concept of a foldable iPhone Fold. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

The long-rumored foldable iPhone has appeared in some of the most convincing renders to date. Along with the renders came a bold statement: the fold line on the display may be almost invisible.

What will the iPhone Fold look like?

According to John Prosser of Front Page Tech, Apple is allegedly betting on a "book" format rather than a "clamshell." The company is said to have chosen this approach, in part, because of how it managed to design the screen and hinge.

Renderings of the iPhone Fold reveal a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal screen. The folding area attracts the most attention. According to Prosser, Apple uses a metal plate to distribute pressure, "liquid metal" in the hinge mechanism, and an in-cell touch panel to create the appearance of a seamless screen.

The concept of iPhone Fold screens. Photo: still from video/YouTube

This thesis generally aligns with previous rumors that Apple is working on ultra-thin flexible glass (UTG) to address creasing issues in folding smartphone displays. The leak also mentions the device's thickness: approximately 9 mm when folded and 4.5 mm when unfolded.

The thickness of the iPhone Fold. Photo: still from video/YouTube

As for the "stuffing," the iPhone Fold is said to have an A20 Pro chip, a second-generation Apple C2 modem, and a high-density battery, which should provide good battery life. According to the available information, the phone will have four cameras: two main cameras on the back in a module similar to the iPhone Air's, plus one camera on the outer and inner screens. An under-screen camera is not expected.

Another detail that coincides with previous rumors is the replacement of Face ID with a fingerprint scanner. It will reportedly be integrated into the power button, which Prosser claims has been relocated to the top of the device. It is also said that the smartphone will be available in only two colors, black and white, with a price tag ranging from $2,000 to $2,500.

