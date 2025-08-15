Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wins key court ruling in Sara Rivers lawsuit

Rapper P. Diddy. Photo: REUTERS

This week, Sean "Diddy" Combs secured a significant courtroom victory when a judge dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by former "Making the Band" singer Sara Rivers.

This was reported by USA Today.

Judge sides with Diddy in River's lawsuit

In February, Rivers, who appeared on Combs's early 2000s reality show Making the Band 2 and became a member of the hip-hop group Da Band, sued Combs for unwanted touching, creating a hostile work environment, and fraud while filming the MTV show. The singer also sued several of Combs's companies and business associates for their alleged involvement, including Combs's mother, Janice Combs.

According to court documents obtained by USA TODAY. On Aug. 14, Judge Jed S. Rakoff of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered that 21 of the 22 charges listed in Rivers' lawsuit, which span racketeering, assault and battery, forced labor, and false imprisonment, should be dismissed with prejudice. Consequently, Rivers will not be able to refile the dismissed charges in a new case.

The remaining charge in Rivers's complaint alleges that Combs violated the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act by sexually abusing Rivers. This charge has not been determined with or without prejudice, which leaves open the possibility that Rivers could renew her claim in a new lawsuit.

