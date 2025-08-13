Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Diddy demands $100M over explosive TV allegations

13 August 2025
Diddy seeks $100M after explosive NewsNation allegations
Sean "Diddy" Comb. Photo: AP
Sean "Diddy" Combs has doubled his damages claim in a heated lawsuit over explosive allegations made during a Courtney Burgess interview for NewsNation.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Diddy demands $100M in defamation fight

Combs amended the complaint, which was originally filed in a New York federal court in January while he was awaiting his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in the same venue, to seek $100 million in damages from the plaintiffs: Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell, and the parent company of NewsNation, Nexstar.

The suit references interviews with Burgess and Mitchell from October and September, respectively, in which the two discuss alleged video footage that Burgess claims to possess, showing Combs sexually assaulting celebrities, some of whom appear to be underage. In one interview, Burgess presented still images, allegedly from the videos, showing Justin Bieber kissing an unidentified male.

NewsNation is accused in the complaint of "lend(ing) its credibility to and amplify(ing) defendant Burgess and Mitchell’s lies, giving them a mainstream media platform to malign (Combs) for defendants’ collective profit".

Diddy seeks pardon from Trump — attorney confirms the inquiry

Diddy stays behind bars until sentencing — $50M bond rejected

