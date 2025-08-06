Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Diddy seeks pardon from Trump — attorney confirms the inquiry

6 August 2025 15:46
Diddy’s legal Tteam confirms pardon request to Trump administration
Sean Diddy Combs. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

Sean "Diddy" Combs's attorney said they have contacted President Donald Trump's administration about a possible pardon.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Pardon request was sent to Trump team

"It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," attorney Nicole Westmoreland told on Tuesday, a day after the judge declined a bid to be released from prison as he awaits sentencing in October.

In May, prior to Combs’ conviction, Trump said during a press conference that he "would certainly look at the facts" regarding the mogul’s case, as he hadn’t "been watching it too closely".

Then, during an interview with Newsmax last week, when he was asked whether he would pardon Combs again, Trump responded, "I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile".

The president added that while "we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment", Combs’ "terrible statements" about him in the past make pardoning him "more difficult to do"

court scandal Donald Trump accused P. Diddy
23:22 Avoid these engines in used Ford cars

