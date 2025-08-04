Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Donald Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle commercial

4 August 2025 14:58
Donald Trump weighs in on Sydney Sweeney’s viral denim ad
Sydney Sweeney is next to a Donald Trump portrait. Photo: AP
Sydney Sweeney's provocative new jeans advert has received praise from Donald Trump, who was informed that the actress is a registered Republican.

CNN reports from the runway in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Trump praises Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"She’s a registered Republican?" the president asked. "Now I love her ad".

Earlier on Sunday, The Guardian reviewed public voting records and revealed that Sweeney, 27, has been registered with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024. She has neither endorsed nor supported Trump publicly.

"You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that," Trump added.

Trump sends message to Moscow by deploying nuclear submarines

Trump sets a deadline to end war in Ukraine

scandal Donald Trump ads jeans Sydney Sweeney
20:44 Yermak hints at how and when the war could end

20:15 Zelensky outlines key outcomes of Kharkiv region visit

19:57 Zodiac signs destined for luck & success — horoscope August 4–10

19:30 US housing costs — here's how much work it takes to pay rent

18:58 First looks from Devil Wears Prada 2 are pure style magic

18:10 Bohо boots are back in style for fall 2025

18:05 No AI here — Avatar 3 highlights human-crafted VFX

17:35 UK drivers reveal the worst used crossover to avoid

16:29 ChatGPT-5 could launch any day now — here's what's coming

15:58 Putin open to talks with Zelensky — Kremlin sets conditions

