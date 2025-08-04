Donald Trump weighs in on Sydney Sweeney’s viral denim ad

Sydney Sweeney is next to a Donald Trump portrait. Photo: AP

Sydney Sweeney's provocative new jeans advert has received praise from Donald Trump, who was informed that the actress is a registered Republican.

Trump praises Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad

"She’s a registered Republican?" the president asked. "Now I love her ad".

Earlier on Sunday, The Guardian reviewed public voting records and revealed that Sweeney, 27, has been registered with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024. She has neither endorsed nor supported Trump publicly.

"You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that," Trump added.

