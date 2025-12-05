Which zodiac signs will see their dreams come true in December 2025 — Tarot forecast

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

Although the year 2025 is quickly coming to an end, it still has surprises in store. According to tarot card readings, five zodiac signs will receive something in December that will alter their future forever. What seemed unattainable will suddenly fall into place.

Discover which zodiac signs will have their wishes granted in December 2025, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Libra — Tarot Card "The Star"

For Libras who may have been caught in doubts or feeling inner tension, December promises to be a month of bright hopes and confirmation that you have been moving in the right direction. Your dream has long remained in the background, but now everything can change. It is important to trust yourself and your own desires.

Gemini — Tarot Card "The Chariot"

You have often postponed your dreams and desires, whether out of fear or uncertainty. But the final month of 2025 offers a chance to realize your boldest ideas, as soon as you dare to act. The Chariot speaks of forward movement, victory, and breaking free from stagnation. Speed and determination will be the keys to success.

Virgo — Tarot Card "Nine of Cups"

December promises emotional satisfaction, fulfilled wishes, and events that bring a sense of harmony. You may receive a gift, an important answer, or an opportunity that once seemed out of reach. The Tarot advises: the best thing you can do during this period is to allow yourself to accept the good without hesitation. You truly deserve all that is bright and pleasant.

Capricorn — Tarot Card "The Hierophant"

This winter month brings stability, wisdom, and long‑awaited results. Achieving what you have been working on or planning for a long time may be made possible by a sudden event or opportunity. It is also possible that you will receive support or advice that opens a new chapter.

Aquarius — Tarot Card "Six of Wands"

December brings success, recognition, and well‑earned victory. The Six of Wands promises a time when you will see tangible results of your efforts, and a dream that once seemed distant will begin to take shape. People, circumstances, and unexpected signs will help guide you in the right direction. You will feel proud of yourself and realize you have been on the right path.

