10 Android habits that secretly slow down your smartphone

Most Android owners are familiar with the basic features of their smartphones, but often ignore tools that could make daily use far more convenient. Some routine settings don’t just limit the device’s potential — they also make it slower and less comfortable to use.

Skipping Face Unlock and Extend Unlock

Many people rely only on the fingerprint scanner, ignoring face unlocking. Yet Face Unlock is especially useful when your hands are wet or busy and touching the sensor is inconvenient.

The same goes for Extend Unlock. This feature keeps your phone unlocked in trusted conditions — at home, while you’re holding it, when connected to a smartwatch, or in your car. As a result, you unlock your phone less often without compromising security.

Sticking to the default 60 Hz refresh rate

Even if your smartphone supports 90 Hz or 120 Hz, it may run at 60 Hz by default to save battery. This makes scrolling, animations, and gaming feel less smooth.

Switching to a higher refresh rate noticeably improves how the interface looks and feels, although it may slightly reduce battery life.

Not using Dual Apps

Users with multiple Telegram, Facebook, or Instagram accounts often have to switch between profiles inside one app.

Dual Apps lets you create a second copy of an app and run two accounts at once. It’s especially useful for separating work and personal profiles without carrying two phones.

Ignoring battery protection features

Over time, any battery loses capacity — but built-in battery protection tools can slow that process.

Charging limits help prevent overheating and reduce battery wear. Those who ignore these settings are more likely to face faster battery degradation and earlier replacement.

Skipping Digital Wellbeing settings

Digital Wellbeing is designed for those who feel they spend too much time on their phones. It shows detailed usage stats, lets you limit time in specific apps, and enables Focus mode.

Bedtime Mode switches the screen to grayscale and silences notifications before sleep, helping you relax and fall asleep more easily. Ignoring these options often means losing control over your screen time.

Using default ringtones and notification sounds

By sticking to standard sounds, users miss out on convenience. Custom ringtones let you instantly know who’s calling without even taking your phone out.

Different sounds for individual apps also help you separate important alerts from minor ones and avoid reacting to every notification.

Leaving Quick Settings unchanged

Many users never customize the Quick Settings panel, even though it can be tailored to personal habits.

Moving frequently used tools — like notes, QR scanner, or TV controls — to the top makes access much faster. Ignoring this means wasting time searching every time.

Notification history turned off

By default, Android deletes notifications once you dismiss them. If you swipe away something important, it’s gone.

Turning on notification history lets you view past alerts — especially useful in messengers like Telegram, where you may need to reread a message you already closed.

Ignoring Split-Screen and Picture-in-Picture

Split-Screen allows you to use two apps at once — for example, typing a message while checking your calendar.

Picture-in-Picture keeps videos or Google Maps running while you open other apps. Avoiding these modes means missing out on one of Android’s best multitasking features.

Avoiding Developer Options

The Developer Options menu may seem too technical, so many people never open it.

In reality, it includes simple tweaks that can make your phone feel faster. Reducing animation scale speeds up system response, while Force Dark Mode enables dark theme in apps that don’t officially support it.

Most of these features are either hidden deep in menus or disabled by default. But spending a bit of time on settings can make your phone more convenient, noticeably faster, and better suited to your daily routines.

