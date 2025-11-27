Outdated smartphone? 5 signs it's time for an upgrade

Smartphone in hands. Photo: unsplash

In a world where technology changes at breakneck speed, smartphones become obsolete much faster than we can adapt to their capabilities. If your phone is slow and constantly malfunctioning, it may mean that it can no longer meet modern requirements or cope with its tasks.

Check these five warning signs to know if your smartphone is struggling to meet modern demands, according to iTechua.

Unstable system operation

If even flipping through a gallery turns into a small quest and your phone freezes or takes a long time to respond to touches, a lack of RAM is most likely to blame. Models with only 2-3 GB of RAM cannot provide smooth operation of current applications or updated operating systems.

Outdated processor

New programs use complex algorithms and instructions that old chips can no longer handle. Processors such as the Snapdragon 400 and 600 series, as well as budget MediaTek counterparts, lack the ability to support modern graphics libraries, security technologies, and new codecs, such as AV1 for YouTube and Netflix. In this case, the issue is not just a slowdown, but technical incompatibility.

Poor quality on the screen

Displays with an HD+ or lower resolution have long fallen behind current standards. These screens have blurry images and jagged letters, and the low pixel density makes them look like old TVs. As a result, reading and viewing content on them tires the eyes faster.

Lack of system updates

If the manufacturer has stopped supporting the model, the smartphone will no longer receive security updates. Any vulnerabilities found will remain open, making the device easy prey for viruses, phishing attacks, and malicious websites. This puts your personal data, bank cards, and private correspondence at risk.

Inability to install new apps

Popular apps like Zoom and Skype are gradually "disappearing." Developers no longer optimize their products for outdated systems to avoid wasting resources. As a result, your phone is becoming obsolete and unable to meet modern usage demands.

