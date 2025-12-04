The most jealous sign of the zodiac — watches their partner's every move

Zodiac signs. Photo: freepik

Everyone experiences jealousy in one way or another. However, people born under one zodiac sign are the least able to control this destructive emotion. They struggle to trust others and tend to closely monitor their partners' every move in relationships.

Discover the most jealous zodiac sign, according to astrology, writes Novyny.LIVE.

Which zodiac sign is the most jealous?

According to astrologers, Scorpio is the most jealous of all the zodiac signs. Those born between October 24 and November 22 have this personality trait. They are passionate and emotional. In love, they are devoted and sincere, which is why they become very attached to their partners. Ultimately, this can turn into dependence.

Scorpios will not forgive their significant other for even the slightest hint of betrayal. They often suspect their partner of infidelity without reason. Betrayal haunts these people in all areas of life. Astrologers explain this behavior as a fear of rejection and loneliness associated with this zodiac sign.

These individuals want their significant other to devote all their free time and attention to them. The mere thought that their partner might cheat on or leave them causes Scorpios to feel anger and aggression. They are capable of sacrificing everything for the sake of a relationship and expect the same devotion in return.

If a Scorpio's significant other cheats, there will be no forgiveness. This zodiac sign tends to hold grudges for a long time and will definitely retaliate. They will not rest until they get their revenge.

