Born under a lucky star — the zodiac sign that always wins

Of all the zodiac signs, one is considered to be a true lucky charm. These individuals attract good fortune not only to themselves, but also to those around them.

Find out which zodiac sign embodies effortless luck and magnetic good energy, according to TSN.

The luckiest zodiac sign

According to astrologers, Sagittarius is the most fortunate zodiac sign. They always believe in the best and never give up. They are optimists who can find something to laugh about, even in crisis situations.

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of generosity, wealth, and happiness. Astrologers emphasize that this is why Sagittarians always attract favorable circumstances. They easily achieve success and victory. Fortune smiles on them and constantly gives them new opportunities. Those born under this zodiac sign don't need to make great efforts to have more than others.

Furthermore, Sagittarius brings good luck to those around him. He inspires others with his lightheartedness and innate sense of humor. This zodiac sign has many friends and can find common ground with anyone.

Astrologers explain that Sagittarius's openness to the world is the secret to his happiness — they are lucky because they attract success with their positivity. Therefore, anyone with a Sagittarius in their life is very lucky.

