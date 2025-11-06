Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Good fortune is coming — 3 zodiac signs will prosper in November

Good fortune is coming — 3 zodiac signs will prosper in November

Publication time 6 November 2025 02:33
Updated 16:00
November 2025 Tarot reading: 3 zodiac signs set for financial breakthroughs
Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

November 2025 is set to bring powerful financial energy, according to the Tarot. While many zodiac signs will feel the winds of change, three in particular are poised to strike gold.

The cards suggest that these signs will see doors open to abundance, smart opportunities, and well-earned prosperity, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Taurus — Wheel of Fortune

This card symbolizes significant changes, luck, and unmissable opportunities. November will be a time for making important financial decisions quickly that will be profitable. You will have the opportunity to expand your horizons through smart investments or new business projects. Tarot advises you not to hesitate, but to take action during this time.

Leo — The Emperor

For Leos, November promises financial progress through significant business deals or professional success. This card symbolizes power, discipline, and organization. Those who take on leadership roles or invest in long-term projects will see significant financial returns. Remember, your strength lies in discipline and strategic thinking during this period.

Capricorn — The Sun

Thanks to their hard work and perseverance, Capricorns will experience a significant financial boost in November. You were dealt the card of joy, achievements, and prosperity. Therefore, the last month of autumn will bring opportunities to receive bonuses for a job well done or favorable offers. This time allows you to get what you deserve and more — surprises in the form of additional income or gifts from fate.

Read more:

Your November 2025 tarot reading — what awaits each zodiac sign

Four zodiac signs will achieve dreams in November 2025 — Tarot

Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
