What the tarot cards reveal for November 2025 — guidance for all 12 zodiac signs

Tarot spread. Photo: shutterstock.com

November will be a month of special, deep, and even mystical energy. According to the Tarot cards, the universe will inspire and strengthen us to achieve new goals during this period. It will also force us to rethink what is important and what is not.

Find out what the tarot cards predict for your zodiac sign in November 2025 — perhaps this month will be the moment when everything finally falls into place.

Here is the horoscope for November 2025 according to the Tarot cards

Aries

Tarot card: Hierophant

This month requires wisdom and patience from you. It is a time to consolidate your knowledge, improve your skills, and learn new things. Listen to the advice of trusted individuals — they will help you avoid mistakes. In matters of the heart, fate has serious steps in store for you, so don't be afraid to talk about your feelings or plan a future together.

Taurus

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

The Tarot warns: November may bring rivalry or tension, but you will become stronger through struggle. Conflicts are possible at work, but so is recognition of your efforts. Don't give up—your efforts are not in vain. In relationships, the Five of Wands reminds you that open communication is more important than competition.

Gemini

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

This card symbolizes harmony and warmth. The tarot forecast for November 2025 indicates that it is time to enjoy what you have. You will find stability and satisfaction in your career, and true emotional intimacy in love. If you are single, don't rush. Fate has someone in store for you who will bring you true peace.

Cancer

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

November will be a month of ideas and decisive steps. The Tarot predicts a surge of inspiration and new opportunities for professional growth. Don't be afraid to express your opinion; it will be the key to your success. In relationships, the Page of Swords suggests passionate conversations and possibly even candid confessions.

Leo

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

The tarot forecast for the last month of autumn indicates a period of material growth and pleasant surprises. Now is a great time to ask for a raise or start a new project. In matters of the heart, single Leos may meet someone who will provide support.

Virgo

Tarot card: The Moon

This month will test your intuition. Don't rush to conclusions, even if something seems obvious at first. Hidden details or uncertain situations may arise at work, so proceed with caution. In matters of the heart, beware of illusions, but trust your instincts.

Libra

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

A month of temptations and fantasies. The tarot advises you not to waste your energy. Choose one goal and work toward it. At work, you may have several options to choose from — listen to your heart. In relationships, be honest with yourself.

Scorpio

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

This is a month of stability when your efforts will finally bear fruit. The Tarot reminds you not to stop, even if the path seems routine. You are moving in the right direction. In love, it's time to work on your relationship, strengthen your bond, and come together.

Sagittarius

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

Don't demand too much of yourself. According to the tarot forecast, you are on the verge of emotional burnout. Take a break before moving on. Your work won't run away, but your peace of mind is priceless. In love, learn to open up. Sometimes, vulnerability is stronger than armor.

Capricorn

Tarot card: Judgment

You are entering a period of purification and renewal. Everything old is passing away to make room for the new. At work, important decisions await you, and in love, you will become aware of your true feelings. Accept the past and let go of resentment, and a new path will open for you in November.

Aquarius

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

You are guided by your intuition. The Queen of Cups represents inner harmony and the power of emotions. In your career, show sensitivity and empathy; this will strengthen your authority. In love, it is a time for deep intimacy and tenderness.

Pisces

Tarot card: The Magician

You are the creator of your own reality. The tarot forecast for November opens the door to opportunities. At work, don't be afraid to take risks and take the initiative. In relationships, the Magician card signifies passion and new beginnings. Trust yourself.

