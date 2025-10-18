Which zodiac signs will overcome their problems by the end of October 2025

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

At the end of October, the Universe will finally open the doors to peace and new opportunities for certain zodiac signs. According to astrologers, the pressure of problems, setbacks, and difficulties will ease. For the fortunate, this will be a time when the energies of the planets and stars favor renewal, luck, and stability.

Novyny.LIVE shares the horoscope for those who will have the chance to leave troubles behind in October and confidently step into a new stage of life.

Zodiac signs leaving the dark streak behind

Virgo

The end of October creates a favorable backdrop for resolving longstanding issues. October 18–19 marks a peak in energy: there will be a chance to fix financial matters, complete unfinished tasks, or receive long-awaited news that brings significant changes. Starting from October 27, the energy of the Universe will support the launch of new projects. This is an auspicious time to initiate career changes. Astrologers advise carefully observing spontaneous opportunities and acting decisively.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians will finally get a break from the difficulties that have persisted throughout the month. The aspects of Jupiter and Venus create favorable conditions for personal and financial matters. October 27 is the perfect moment to make important decisions, sign agreements, or start new ventures that previously seemed challenging. Trust your intuition—it will help you recognize the most advantageous opportunities.

Cancer

Cancers will experience peace and a sense of stability thanks to the harmonious aspects of the Moon and Saturn. This period supports improving personal life, resolving household or family challenges, and closing old financial matters. October 21–22 is especially favorable for building connections and planning for the future. From October 25 onward, focus on long-term plans—they will come to fruition more easily.

