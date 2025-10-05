Which zodiac sign should be careful with spending in October 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE.

October promises to be a month of difficult decisions and financial challenges for one zodiac sign. The planets and stars are creating situations in which expenses may rise sharply, and the temptation to spend more than the budget allows will become a real test. However, even under pressure, everyone has a chance to avoid mistakes and build stable financial habits. The key is to listen to the guidance of the universe.

Novyny.LIVE, citing astrologers’ forecasts, explains which zodiac sign should be cautious with spending in October 2025.

Advertisement

The zodiac sign facing financial challenges

In October, emotions may feel particularly intense, and this will affect your finances. There will be a temptation to spend more to feel comfortable or to prove something to others. But Saturn will remind you that true strength lies in the ability to pause and choose calm over impulsiveness. If you feel the urge to approve all expenses immediately, it is wise to slow down. This is not weakness, but wisdom.

Zodiac sign Virgo. Photo: freepik.com.

The past should no longer influence your financial decisions. Instead of regretting previous mistakes, focus on creating a simple and clear budget that will protect your wallet from unnecessary strain. If you have debts, now is the time to settle them and relieve yourself of extra pressure.

Choose calming practices — light walks, warm baths, and soft music. These will help restore your energy and improve your control over finances.

Read more:

One zodiac sign is about to hit a financial jackpot — horoscope

October 2025 brings destiny-changing news for two zodiac signs

4 zodiac signs about to unlock new life paths — Tarot