Which zodiac signs will land their dream job in October 2025 — astrologers’ forecast

October 2025 will become a breakthrough month for those who have long been waiting for a chance to change their professional life. Astrologers note that this very period will open doors to new opportunities, long-awaited interviews, and offers that may change destinies. And four zodiac signs will be the luckiest of all. The planets are forming a unique configuration: the new moon in Libra on October 21 will mark a point of restart, while the influence of Jupiter and Saturn will help make a decisive step in one’s career.

Novyny.LIVE shares astrologers’ predictions about which representatives of the zodiac circle will get the chance to find their dream job and begin a new professional stage.

Gemini

For Geminis, October will be a true test of flexibility and the ability to adapt quickly. Already at the start of the month, you may receive exciting offers connected to communications, media, or education. The most favorable dates will be October 13 and 14, when new career perspectives will appear. Astrologers advise not to be afraid of taking risks, as an unconventional approach can lead you to your dream job. Use your natural charm and communication skills to make a strong impression during interviews.

Leo

For Leos, October 2025 brings new opportunities. Your charisma and ambition will resonate with influential people, and by the end of the month, you may receive a truly life-changing offer. If you have long dreamed of a leadership position or launching your own project, now is the time to take a step forward. Astrologers emphasize that you should show confidence and not underestimate your worth when it comes to salary or working conditions. The key is to believe in yourself and not settle for less than you deserve.

Libra

The Libra season will last until October 21. This is a time when anything is possible. The new moon in your sign will serve as a point of reset. There is a chance to radically change your professional path by finding work that will not only bring income but also harmony. This is a perfect period for those seeking balance between career and personal life. Astrologers recommend paying special attention to offers from international companies or industries connected with art and design. Right now, your natural talents will be valued the most.

Scorpio

For Scorpios, October will bring the chance for a long-awaited career breakthrough. Starting October 6, when Mercury enters your sign, a period of active negotiations and important decisions will begin. You may discover your dream job where you least expected it. The fields of finance, strategic planning, and analytics will open new doors for you. Astrologers advise not to fear stepping out of your comfort zone: sometimes the best opportunities come from the most unexpected sources. Pay close attention to the details in documents and contracts — this will be the key to success.

