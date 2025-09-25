Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Horoscopes One zodiac sign finally leaves hard times behind — horoscope

One zodiac sign finally leaves hard times behind — horoscope

en
Publication time 25 September 2025 19:42
This zodiac sign is about to start a powerful new chapter — horoscope
Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Photo: collage Novyny.LIVE

Life sometimes puts us to the test, and the difficulties can seem endless. However, astrologers assure us that hard times don't last forever. One zodiac sign will soon have the chance to breathe a sigh of relief and feel as if everything is falling into place. A new stage awaits, filled with energy, inspiration, and opportunities for change.

Astrologers reveal which sign will soon step into a new phase filled with growth and opportunity, according to YourTango.

This zodiac sign is about to start a powerful new chapter

Scorpios have been going through difficult times lately: emotional exhaustion, loss of energy, and the feeling that life has stopped. However, astrologers assure you that this period is over.

One zodiac sign finally leaves hard times behind — scorpio
Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Starting on September 22, when Mars entered the sign of Scorpio, everything began to change for the better. The planet of passion brought this sign a new wave of strength, inspiration, and inner determination. So, in early October, life will sparkle with bright colors again.

Scorpios will begin to feel confident, energized, and empowered in October. Although there may still be challenges ahead, they will clear the way for something important. It's time to take the initiative, eliminate negative environments, and embrace new opportunities.

horoscope forecasts Astrology zodiac signs advice
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
