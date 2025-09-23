Four zodiac signs promised surprising luck this Libra season | Horoscope

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The Libra season has begun, and it's a time when the universe opens the door to new opportunities, gifts of fate, and unexpected good fortune. From September 22 to October 21, while the sun is in Libra, the energy of harmony, beauty, and balance will touch each of us. However, not everyone will be equally fortunate. Four zodiac signs will receive a wave of success and support from the stars. They will experience life-changing encounters, financial opportunities, career changes, and new romances.

Discover the four signs that will get the most cosmic blessings this month, according to YourTango.

Zodiac signs that will be lucky during the Libra season

Libra

With the Sun in Libra, it's no surprise that you're the center of attention. This is your time to shine, when your energy will overflow and the universe will provide many opportunities for personal growth. The full moon on October 6 will highlight your relationships, strengthening important connections. On October 21, the New Moon in Libra will serve as a "reset" for the year ahead. Saturn in Pisces will remind you of the importance of completing work- or health-related tasks. Starting October 13, Venus will make you especially attractive and charismatic.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

Aquarius, this season will open new horizons for you. The Sun in Libra favors education, travel, and philosophical pursuits. The full moon in Aries on October 6 will intensify your social life, allowing you to make new acquaintances or spend time with loved ones. The new moon on October 21 will strengthen your inner harmony and your desire to expand your horizons. Venus will be in your eighth house until October 13, influencing your finances and intimate relationships. Once it moves into Libra, you'll experience a surge of inspiration and romance. This is an ideal time to travel, learn, and develop relationships.

Aquarius zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Gemini

The Libra season brings good luck in love, creativity, and entertainment. Starting on September 18, Mercury will activate your fifth house. Then, on October 13, Venus will join in, bringing new acquaintances or a second wind to your relationship. If you're single, now is the time for romantic encounters. If you're in a relationship, it will gain new momentum. Saturn in your career house will help you finish an important stage and achieve results, while Jupiter in your financial house promises financial gain. The full moon on October 6 will make you especially sociable, and the new moon on October 21 will open the door to new romantic adventures and creative success.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Cancer

Jupiter has been energizing you and opening up opportunities in your first house for a long time. The Libra season will be no exception. Until October 13, Venus enhances communication, and then it moves into your fourth house of home and family, helping you put things in order. Saturn in the ninth house adds stability. The New Moon on October 21 will bring you comfort and harmony at home. Additionally, October will be favorable for career achievements. This is the month when you will be able to strengthen the foundation of your life and receive the gifts fate has in store for you.

Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

