Your October 2025 horoscope — prepare for change and renewal

Horoscope for October. Collage Novyny.LIVE

October will be a month of exciting events and opportunities for all zodiac signs. The sun will be in Libra and then Scorpio, which will strengthen your intuition and desire for change. This will open the door to transformation and important decisions. Mercury will give you the power of words and the ability to negotiate, while Venus will bring harmony to your finances and relationships. Additionally, Mars in Leo will give you courage, and Saturn in Pisces will continue its karmic lessons in responsibility. Luck will favor those who are not afraid to act, take risks, and accept new challenges.

Novyny.LIVE tells which of the zodiac signs will be the luckiest in October 2025, according to Future Point.

Advertisement

Horoscope for all zodiac signs for October 2025

Aries (March 21–April 20)

October brings you good luck in partnerships and creative projects. In the financial sphere, there may be pleasant results from old investments. Single Aries can meet an interesting person at cultural events. And traveling promises to be successful and full of new experiences.

Lucky number: 9.

Lucky color: red.

Taurus (April 21–May 21)

The month will favor work, health, and relationships. In the second half of October, you will feel more harmony in your personal life. New perspectives will open up at work, especially in finance or technology. But avoid overwork and take care of your digestion.

Lucky numbers: 6, 15.

Lucky color: milky white.

Gemini (May 22–June 21)

The main themes of October are creativity and love. During the first half of the month, you will make pleasant acquaintances. During the second half, you will need to pay more attention to work and health. Now is a good time for new projects in media or marketing. Astrologers advise you to balance rest and work.

Lucky numbers: 5, 14.

Lucky color: dark green.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Family and home take center stage. You may receive good news about housing or property. In the second half of October, your interest in romance and creativity will increase. Exercise caution with financial matters and avoid hasty decisions. Travel can bring both joy and unexpected difficulties.

Lucky number: 2.

Lucky color: silver.

Leo (July 23–August 21)

This month will bring active communication, new contacts, and successful business negotiations. Be careful to avoid misunderstandings and omissions in mid-October. It's better not to spend impulsively. In your personal life, you can expect to make pleasant acquaintances. Traveling will bring you joy and new discoveries.

Lucky number: 1.

Lucky color: gold.

Virgo (August 22–September 23)

October's focus is money and personal value. Now is a good time to plan your budget and develop new financial strategies. Thanks to joint projects, useful changes are possible at work. In relationships, showing care and seriousness will attract the right people. Prioritize your health and avoid stress.

Lucky number: 5.

Lucky color: green.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

In the first half of October, the sun in your sign will boost your confidence and charisma. Now is the time for new beginnings, especially in your career. Your finances will improve by the end of the month. In your personal life, you will make new friends and find harmony. Traveling will open up new opportunities, but be prepared for changes in your plans.

Lucky number: 6.

Lucky color: white.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

October will begin with an emphasis on self-reflection and finding balance. The second half of the month will bring new opportunities and energy in your professional life when the Sun enters your sign. Your ideas will find support. In relationships, it will be time for open conversations. Travel can lead to pleasant surprises and unexpected success.

Lucky number: 9.

Lucky color: dark red.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

It's a good month for friendship, team projects, and learning. Making new acquaintances can open up important opportunities for you. Financially, unexpected profits are possible through partnerships. Romantic meetings with friends await you in love. Traveling will bring you joy and new ideas.

Lucky number: 3.

Lucky color: any light shades.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your career is in the spotlight. You will have the opportunity to receive recognition and get promoted. When it comes to relationships, it's important to avoid misunderstandings and open up to dialogue. The second half of October will bring harmony to your personal life. Traveling allows you to gain new experiences and make useful contacts.

Lucky numbers: 8, 17.

Lucky color: navy blue.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

October brings opportunities for learning, travel, and personal growth. You will be able to resolve old conflicts and embrace new perspectives. Relationships will be harmonious, especially if you share your ideas and dreams. Now is a great time for spiritual practices and planning for the future.

It's a lucky number: 8.

Lucky color: black.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

This month will bring financial opportunities and chances for new partnerships. The key is to avoid secret deals and act with honesty. There will be more intimacy and trust in relationships. During the second half of October, you will experience an increase in energy and inspiration. Traveling or changing plans will lead to new experiences.

Lucky numbers: 3, 12.

Lucky color: yellow.

Read more:

Fall equinox brings true love to one zodiac sign — horoscope

Careers of these zodiac signs face challenges late September