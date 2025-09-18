New Moon on September 21, 2025 — one zodiac sign will feel on top of the world

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

On September 21, a powerful astrological event will take place — a New Moon in Virgo, coinciding with a partial solar eclipse. Astrologers call this one of the strongest moments of the autumn, offering a chance to reset your life and move forward boldly. One zodiac sign, in particular, will feel this energy most intensely.

Which zodiac signs should prepare for bright changes and new opportunities on the New Moon on September 21 — read the full astrological forecast on Novyny.LIVE.

Which zodiac sign is about to experience bright changes and new opportunities

The New Moon will be a true moment of truth for Virgos. The universe will seemingly light the way, offering a chance to assert yourself confidently and boldly. You may feel that long-held ideas have finally ripened, signaling that it’s time to act.

This is an ideal period for new beginnings — searching for a job, launching your own project, making important connections, or even lifestyle changes. At the same time, the solar eclipse will give you strength and confidence, helping to overcome doubts and fears.

Zodiac sign Virgo. Photo: shutterstock.com

September 21 is your chance to take a step closer to the heights you’ve dreamed of. Astrologers advise not to be afraid to take risks. Your practicality and attention to detail will help you avoid mistakes and channel your energy in the right direction. Use this time to form long-term plans, as decisions made during the New Moon will have a significant impact on your future.

