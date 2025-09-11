These zodiac signs should prioritize wellness in September 2025 | Horoscope

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

September is filled with astrological events that bring changes and internal transformations. However, it is also a time of trials and struggles for a brighter future. According to astrologers, the physical and emotional health of several zodiac signs will be under the powerful influence of the planets. During this period, the body requires more attention, and the usual pace of life can lead to overwork.

Read Novyny.LIVE's astrological forecast to find out which zodiac signs should pay special attention to their health in September 2025.

Zodiac signs that need to take care of their health in September

Virgo

This month may present some challenges for Virgos. You will strive for perfection and take on more than you should, which will lead to exhaustion. Astrologers advise you to slow down and take care of your nervous system. September is an important month for recuperation through quality sleep, quiet walks, and proper nutrition. Pay special attention to your gastrointestinal tract — you may experience unpleasant symptoms if you overindulge in coffee or snacks on the go.

Pisces

Pisces will experience an emotional upswing in September, particularly during the eclipse corridor. You may feel tired and apathetic and lose interest in your usual activities. Astrologers advise listening to yourself more and not demanding too much of yourself. Adding meditation, breathing exercises, or yoga to your routine can help relieve internal tension. Also, pay attention to your musculoskeletal system and back health — avoid overexertion.

Gemini

September 2025 will be a stressful month for Gemini, full of quick decisions that can wear out your nervous system. If you don't find a way to stop, you risk burning out. Astrologers recommend prioritizing your tasks and not taking on too much. Adding light physical activity to your daily routine is worth considering, as it will help relieve tension and improve sleep. Pay special attention to your respiratory system — remember to ventilate your room and spend more time outdoors.

