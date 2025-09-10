Weekly financial horoscope for September 9–14, 2025 — which zodiac signs can expect monetary success

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

This week, from September 9 to 14, five zodiac signs will experience special success in the financial sphere. Some will reap the rewards of long-term efforts, others will discover new sources of income, and many can look forward to bonuses, incentives, or pleasant gifts.

Which zodiac signs will find themselves on fortune’s side? Let’s find out in the financial horoscope from Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Taurus

Taurus individuals will feel a strong boost in their career and financial matters. A salary increase or a more lucrative business opportunity may be on the horizon. Astrologers advise not to shy away from taking on responsibility, as it can pave the way to stable income. It is also important to manage finances wisely and avoid spending on unnecessary extras.

Zodiac sign Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

For Leos, the new week will bring a real breakthrough in finances. You will have the opportunity to implement an idea that has been brewing in your mind for some time. This could involve a new business venture, additional income, or a profitable contract. It is important to act quickly but carefully — don’t trust every promise and make sure to verify the facts.

Zodiac sign Leo. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

Virgos can expect pleasant bonuses or rewards. Your professionalism will be highly appreciated by management, which will positively affect your income. In the second half of the week, profitable offers related to new projects may arise. Astrologers advise not to turn down opportunities, even if they seem small at first — these small chances can be the beginning of significant financial growth.

Zodiac sign Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

From September 9 to 14, Sagittarius will finally feel stability in their financial matters. If you have been worried about expenses recently, now there will be a chance to offset them. Success may come through new contacts or an unexpected offer from old acquaintances. The key is to stay optimistic and not be afraid to try new things, as experimentation can lead to profit.

Zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the week of September 9–14 promises financial growth thanks to an unconventional approach. You will be able to earn in areas where others don’t even look for opportunities. This could involve online work, creative ideas, or new technological solutions. Cash flow will gradually increase, so it’s wise to create a clear spending plan to manage your income effectively.

Zodiac sign Aquarius. Photo: freepik.com

Read more:

Some will get rich suddenly — numerology forecast September 8–14

Lucky zodiac signs this week — horoscope September 8–14

Gentle and sweet — the most sensitive zodiac signs revealed