These zodiac signs get fantastic surprises this week | Horoscope

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

From September 8 to 14, the new fall week will bring exciting events and remarkable discoveries for several zodiac signs — the energy of this period is ideal for renewal and change. The lucky ones will have the opportunity to achieve their long-held dreams, whether it be a career breakthrough or romantic victory.

Find out which signs will enjoy breakthroughs and life-changing discoveries in the Novyny.LIVE horoscope.

Advertisement

Who’s the luckiest in the zodiac Sept 8–14?

Taurus

This week, you will finally see that your efforts are yielding real results. You will also feel in control of the situation. Astrologers advise you to take on new projects and take the initiative. You may receive good financial news, such as a bonus or additional income. To make the most of this favorable period, trust your intuition — it will guide you.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Leo

From September 8 to 14, Leos will experience an unprecedented surge of energy and inspiration. Now is the perfect time for creativity, new ideas, and even a change of image. Others will trust and support you more, opening the way to successful negotiations and new alliances. A pleasant surprise awaits in the realm of love: unexpected attention or a heartfelt conversation that will positively transform your relationship. Astrologers advise Leos to act boldly.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

Scorpios will find special success in their careers this week. Your ideas will be met with interest, and influential people will take notice of you. Now is the time to rise to a new level. In your personal relationships, you will find harmony and support from your loved ones. Astrologers emphasize: Scorpios can tap into an inner strength that will help them overcome any doubts.

Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

This week could be life-changing for Pisces. Opportunities that previously seemed unattainable will open up. You will have the opportunity to showcase your talents and receive the recognition you deserve. Things related to study, travel, or making new acquaintances will be especially successful. Astrologers advise you not to hesitate — act boldly and success will follow.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Read more:

September 2025 horoscope — a difficult choice awaits one sign

Two zodiac signs will peak in career in September — Tarot

These 3 zodiac signs will thrive in September — horoscope