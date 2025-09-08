Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Lucky zodiac signs this week — horoscope September 8–14

Lucky zodiac signs this week — horoscope September 8–14

en
Publication time 8 September 2025 10:47
These zodiac signs get fantastic surprises this week | Horoscope
Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

From September 8 to 14, the new fall week will bring exciting events and remarkable discoveries for several zodiac signs — the energy of this period is ideal for renewal and change. The lucky ones will have the opportunity to achieve their long-held dreams, whether it be a career breakthrough or romantic victory.

Find out which signs will enjoy breakthroughs and life-changing discoveries in the Novyny.LIVE horoscope.

Who’s the luckiest in the zodiac Sept 8–14?

Taurus

This week, you will finally see that your efforts are yielding real results. You will also feel in control of the situation. Astrologers advise you to take on new projects and take the initiative. You may receive good financial news, such as a bonus or additional income. To make the most of this favorable period, trust your intuition — it will guide you.

Who’s the luckiest in the zodiac Sept 8–14? - taurus
Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com
Leo

From September 8 to 14, Leos will experience an unprecedented surge of energy and inspiration. Now is the perfect time for creativity, new ideas, and even a change of image. Others will trust and support you more, opening the way to successful negotiations and new alliances. A pleasant surprise awaits in the realm of love: unexpected attention or a heartfelt conversation that will positively transform your relationship. Astrologers advise Leos to act boldly.

Who’s the luckiest in the zodiac Sept 8–14? leo
Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Scorpio

Scorpios will find special success in their careers this week. Your ideas will be met with interest, and influential people will take notice of you. Now is the time to rise to a new level. In your personal relationships, you will find harmony and support from your loved ones. Astrologers emphasize: Scorpios can tap into an inner strength that will help them overcome any doubts.

Who’s the luckiest in the zodiac Sept 8–14? scorpio
Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Pisces

This week could be life-changing for Pisces. Opportunities that previously seemed unattainable will open up. You will have the opportunity to showcase your talents and receive the recognition you deserve. Things related to study, travel, or making new acquaintances will be especially successful. Astrologers advise you not to hesitate — act boldly and success will follow.

Who’s the luckiest in the zodiac Sept 8–14? pisces
Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
