One zodiac sign faces a tough choice in September 2025 | Horoscope

September is a month full of astrological events that can influence our future. Some zodiac signs will have new opportunities and chances for success and business breakthroughs, while others will face serious challenges.

See the advice for one zodiac sign that will need to make a life-changing decision this month, according to Angela Pearl.

Which zodiac sign must make a big decision in September?

According to Angela Pearl, the eclipse corridor from September 7 to 21 will be the main test this month. It is a time of instability when decisions have long-term consequences. Aquarius will feel this energy especially strongly.

For this sign, the eclipses activate the second and eighth astrological houses, which represent finance, money, values, and self-esteem. This means Aquarius must decide what is more important to them: stability or risk for future profits; their own resources or those shared with a partner; or material things versus spiritual things.

The astrologer advises against rushing to make decisions, and instead advises listening carefully to yourself. Situations related to money, work, partner finances, and relationships will require responsibility. The choice will be difficult, but it will be the key to a new stage of life. Now is the time to rethink your priorities. Everything that happens will push you to grow and help you understand what you really want.

Important dates in September for Aquarius:

September 2 — Saturn retrograde moves into the finance sector. Over the next five and a half months, you will have to pay off debts, review your earnings, and reassess your own value system;

— Saturn retrograde moves into the finance sector. Over the next five and a half months, you will have to pay off debts, review your earnings, and reassess your own value system; September 3 — attention will be focused on common money: loans, taxes, insurance. Important negotiations with banks or investors are possible;

— attention will be focused on common money: loans, taxes, insurance. Important negotiations with banks or investors are possible; September 6 — Uranus will stop in the sector of love and creativity. This can bring Aquarians back to past relationships or force them to reassess their current ones. News related to children or creative projects is also possible;

— Uranus will stop in the sector of love and creativity. This can bring Aquarians back to past relationships or force them to reassess their current ones. News related to children or creative projects is also possible; September 7 — a lunar eclipse in the second house. A change of income source or a new job is likely. The question will arise: what is more valuable to you — money, family, or inner harmony;

— a lunar eclipse in the second house. A change of income source or a new job is likely. The question will arise: what is more valuable to you — money, family, or inner harmony; September 20 — Venus will give a fateful meeting for single Aquarians. This may be a person with whom you feel like you've known each other for a long time;

— Venus will give a fateful meeting for single Aquarians. This may be a person with whom you feel like you've known each other for a long time; September 21 — a solar eclipse in the eighth house. Expect decisions on loans, investments, taxes, or joint business. This is also a time to get rid of addictions or old, burdensome relationships;

— a solar eclipse in the eighth house. Expect decisions on loans, investments, taxes, or joint business. This is also a time to get rid of addictions or old, burdensome relationships; September 23 — The Sun and Mars will bring a boost of energy. This will be the moment when Aquarians will feel that they can overcome any obstacles.

