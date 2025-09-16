Horoscope September 2025 — fall equinox brings season of love for Virgos

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The fall equinox, taking place this year on September 22, marks a new chapter for all zodiac signs — but it will be especially life-changing for one in particular. From this day on, the universe opens the door to genuine feelings, romantic confessions, harmony in relationships, and a new stage in love.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman revealed to the Daily Express which sign will be blessed by fate and step into a season of love after the fall equinox.

Advertisement

The zodiac sign finding love after September 22

According to the astrologer, the astronomical start of autumn ushers endless love for Virgo. This will be a time when the heart seeks warmth and the soul craves harmony. On the day of the equinox, Virgo season ends — but Venus enters the sign, ushering in a powerful season of romance.

September 22 will be a turning point for Virgos to let go of the past and embrace renewal — both inside and out. The fall season will bring romance even into daily routines, while Venus makes the period ideal for dates, new encounters, romantic getaways, and even unexpected confessions.

Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

For those already in relationships, a new wave of tenderness and understanding awaits. Trust and openness will help take partnerships to the next level. Meanwhile, single Virgos will have a unique chance to meet someone who could become a true life partner.

Astrologers advise Virgos to spend more time around people, allow themselves lighthearted conversations, and open their hearts to love. This period is also favorable for self-improvement — from refreshing personal style to caring for body and soul, or exploring new hobbies that boost confidence.

Read also:

Three zodiac signs must save money through September — Tarot

These zodiac signs will be tested during the September eclipse