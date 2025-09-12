Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
These zodiac signs will be tested during the September eclipse

These zodiac signs will be tested during the September eclipse

Publication time 12 September 2025 17:05
September 2025 solar eclipse — zodiac signs facing major challenges
Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

The last solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on September 21 and will bring new opportunities and serious challenges for certain zodiac signs. This period may present difficulties in areas such as personal life, career, and finances. However, difficult times can be a springboard for growth, self-discovery, and new achievements if you know how to prepare and act accordingly.

Discover which signs will face trials and how to turn them into success, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Solar eclipse brings tests and transformation

Taurus

The solar eclipse will cause difficulties for Taurus in their family and personal life. Conflicts with your significant other and relatives are possible. To avoid stress and depression, astrologers advise avoiding hasty decisions and discussing problems with loved ones.

Solar eclipse brings tests and transformation - taurus
Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com
Libra

The solar eclipse may present serious challenges for Libra in their career and personal life. They may experience conflicts with colleagues, creative ideas may stagnate, and relationships may be at risk of breaking down. The resulting psychological pressure can lead to health problems, so it's important not to ignore your body's signals.

Solar eclipse brings tests and transformation - libra
Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Cancer

For Cancers, the last solar eclipse of 2025 could pose a financial threat. Businesses may incur losses, forcing them to adjust their plans and strategies. Intellectual load and emotional exhaustion will increase, and depressive moods and feelings of emptiness are possible. Astrologers advise planning finances carefully and avoiding risky decisions.

Solar eclipse brings tests and transformation - cancer
Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com
Scorpio

Scorpios may experience increased stress in their work and personal relationships. Businessmen and business professionals may find their workload increasing, leading to emotional and mental exhaustion. Now is the time to focus on inner balance and support from loved ones to minimize the negative impact of the eclipse on your life.

Solar eclipse brings tests and transformation - scorpio
Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

horoscope forecasts Astrology zodiac signs Lunar eclipse
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
