September 2025 solar eclipse — zodiac signs facing major challenges

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

The last solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on September 21 and will bring new opportunities and serious challenges for certain zodiac signs. This period may present difficulties in areas such as personal life, career, and finances. However, difficult times can be a springboard for growth, self-discovery, and new achievements if you know how to prepare and act accordingly.

Discover which signs will face trials and how to turn them into success, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Solar eclipse brings tests and transformation

Taurus

The solar eclipse will cause difficulties for Taurus in their family and personal life. Conflicts with your significant other and relatives are possible. To avoid stress and depression, astrologers advise avoiding hasty decisions and discussing problems with loved ones.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Libra

The solar eclipse may present serious challenges for Libra in their career and personal life. They may experience conflicts with colleagues, creative ideas may stagnate, and relationships may be at risk of breaking down. The resulting psychological pressure can lead to health problems, so it's important not to ignore your body's signals.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Cancer

For Cancers, the last solar eclipse of 2025 could pose a financial threat. Businesses may incur losses, forcing them to adjust their plans and strategies. Intellectual load and emotional exhaustion will increase, and depressive moods and feelings of emptiness are possible. Astrologers advise planning finances carefully and avoiding risky decisions.

Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Scorpio

Scorpios may experience increased stress in their work and personal relationships. Businessmen and business professionals may find their workload increasing, leading to emotional and mental exhaustion. Now is the time to focus on inner balance and support from loved ones to minimize the negative impact of the eclipse on your life.

Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Read more:

September 2025 horoscope — a difficult choice awaits one sign

Financial fortune is coming soon for these lucky zodiac signs