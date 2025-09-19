Career horoscope for the end of September 2025 — which zodiac signs will face challenges

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The end of September will be a challenging period in the career sphere for some zodiac signs. According to astrologers, this time will bring serious challenges at work, which may be related to deadlines, mistakes, and difficult decisions. However, even difficulties can be turned into success if you know what to prepare for.

Which zodiac signs should be ready for challenges at the end of September and how to turn problems into opportunities can be found in the astrological forecast on Novyny.LIVE.

Aries

At the end of September, Aries may feel intense pressure at work. Changes in projects, unpredictable tasks, or conflicts with colleagues are possible. To get through this period without losses, focus on priorities, keep records, and plan your day clearly — this will help avoid chaos and maintain your professional reputation.

Gemini

Gemini will face the need to quickly adapt to new conditions. Unexpected changes in management or tasks beyond your expertise are possible. The main advice is to stay flexible and don’t hesitate to ask colleagues for help. Timely communication will help avoid mistakes and maintain your authority.

Virgo

For Virgos, the end of September may become a challenge due to overload or increased demands on work results. Tasks may progress more slowly than expected, leading to stress. Advice: don’t take on everything at once and learn to say "no" when necessary. It is also important to take short breaks and monitor your emotional state — this will help you stay productive even on difficult days.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will face professional challenges due to unexpected changes in the team or new high-responsibility tasks. The key now is to stay calm and make decisions based on facts rather than emotions. Use this time to develop skills, learn, and improve your qualifications. This will help turn potential difficulties into career progress.

